Isolation, working from home, home schooling and not being able to see family or friends or have a normal routine – these things are all having a major impact on people’s mental health.

Acting CEO of Suicide or Survive, Robert Carley joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier and shared his own story of struggling after losing his partner and how a simple mantra from his childhood got him through some of the toughest times.

Listen back to the inspiring interview here;