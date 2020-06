It’s been 15 weeks since we’ve had a proper night out but from today pubs that serve food, restaurants and hotels all welcome back their guests…. albeit with strict hygiene and social distancing rules in place. This still means there will be no entertainment in pubs, to discuss the impact of the Covid 19 restrictions on the entertainment industry Fran Curry was joined by Irish Country Music Stars John Hogan, Trudi Lawlor, T.R.Dallas Tom Allen and Declan Aungier