The Tipperary Carer of the Year Awards were held in the county on Tuesday

This year’s winner is Thomas McGrath who along with his wife Scarlet care for their 9 year old daughter Elsie who suffers from Autism.

And ahead of the ceremony at The Town Hall in Clonmel Thomas & Scarlet along with Richie Molloy from Family Carers Ireland and of course Mayor of Clonmel dropped into Tipp Today for a chat