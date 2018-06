Well moves are underway to address what’s been described growing problems with professional begging in parts of Clonmel.

Local priest Fr Michael Toomey has claimed that “foreign” beggars are causing elderly parishioners to feel intimidated and vulnerable outside the town’s churches.

He has raised the issue with Clonmel Mayor Catherine Carey and local Gardaí and Fr Toomey joined Fran on Tipp Today to discuss it