An event is being held this Thursday to remind those in rural Ireland that support is available for them.

Organised by North Tipp Macra in conjunction with Healthy Ireland, the Roscrea event aims to identify the main issues facing both farmers and those living in rural areas, and to work on how to boost social interaction for those in rural areas.

“Co-leaders” John Keane and Jonathan Dwyer joined Fran from our Nenagh Broadcast Centre: