Tipp Today: Tipperary businesses urged to apply for grants

A new €250 million Restart Grant has been made available and Tipperary businesses are being urged to apply for it.

This would help with the costs of re-opening and re-employing workers and will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5 million and less than 50 employees, which were closed or impacted by a 25% reduction in turnover up to June 30th.

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Head of the Irish Delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions, Cllr Michael Murphy joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier.





Listen back here;