Tipp Today Highlights – Soloheadbeg Ambush: Murder Or Act of War?

Tthis weekend sees the commemoration of the 1919 Soloheadbeg ambush – often seen as the first act of the War of Independence.

It’s a controversial event – with many wondering if the death of two RIC men – both of whom were Irish – was necessary.

The decision to mark the centenary has been met with similar turbulence – and the Aras has confirmed that Michael D Higgins won’t be in attendance.





Sophie got in touch with the show to vent her frustration as the President’s absence at this weekend’s memorial, and spoke to Fran on today’s show: