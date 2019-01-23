Tipp Today Highlights – Peadar Toibin On Forming New Party

Peadar Toibin resigned from Sinn Fein in December following his suspension from the party for anti-abortion views.

The Meath TD announced that he would set up his own party – and is currently touring the country in the process of gaining support.

It’s estimated that 3,000 have attended public meetings held by Toibin since, and he says a lot of them are current Sinn Fein or Fianna Fail supporters.





He has also won over at least eight elected councillors to his new – but as of yet officially named party.

He’ll be coming to Tipp next month, ahead of which Peadar Toibin spoke to Fran: