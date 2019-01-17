Tipp Today Highlights – Eve Molony

Eve Molony has been the volunteer librarian at Scoil Ailbhe Primary School in Thurles since the Mid-90s.

She stocks the library herself and meets every student of the school to give them books to read every week – but to make her story even more impressive, she travels from her native Dublin every single week to do so.

Just before Christmas, she was crowned as National Award Winner from the Children’s Books Ireland for her outstanding contribution for the reading lives of Children.





Tipp Today Producer Ben Sweeney traveled to the school to speak to her and the students to get her story: