The series finale of Big Brother took place last week and Tipperary’s Cian Carrigan was the only Irish person in the house and made it to the final.

He was tipped to win from the outset but ended up coming fourth – still, a novel achievement as the Irish people couldn’t vote for him.

Cian, his mother Majella and brother Nigel join Fran in studio on Monday to look back at the whole experience.