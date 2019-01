Rhona Butler – like tens of thousands of others – completed her Leaving Cert last June.

However, in the middle of the exams, Rhona’s mother Margaret passed away after a battle with cancer.

Despite the tragic loss, Rhona continued on with her exams as she says she had no choice but to continue.





She’s now calling on the Minister to implement a bereavement procedure to ensure future exam students don’t find themselves in the situation she did.