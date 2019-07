Birdhill based LMC Group have announced that they are to take over the old Proctor & Gamble site in Nenagh within the next month and will create around a hundred jobs within a year.

It’s part of a major company expansion which intends to bring a total of at least 200 new jobs over the next three years.

The modular construction company will continue it’s operations in Birdhill as well as expanding to Nenagh.





LMC Group co-owner Martin Lydon spoke to Fran on Wednesday.