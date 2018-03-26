Tipp Today: Elisha Gault’s body discovered

Last night came the sad news that the body of missing Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault was recovered from the River Suir.

She had been missing since St Patrick’s night following which an extensive search operation had been launched.

Elisha Gault’s remains were located by Waterford based Rescue 117 in the water at Killowen between Portlaw and Fiddown at around 7 pm last night.

Local Councillor David Dunne was involved in the search as well as Superintendent Wilie Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station who was heading up the investigation. Margie Rowe of the ISPCC also joins Fran Curry to encourage bereaved family and friends to get in touch if they need support during this difficult time.