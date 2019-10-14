Tipp Greyhound Awareness Address Protest Controversy

You might have seen some of the images shared from a protest against Greyhound racing in Thurles on Saturday evening.

The images show people in masks holding signs criticizing various groups that use dogs – including the ‘Greyhound Industry’, ‘Horse racing Industry’ and, unbelievably, the ‘Irish Guide Dogs Association’.

The protest was organised by Tipperary Greyhound Awareness who regularly hold demonstrations in Thurles and Clonmel, however, they say that the protesters pictured were NOT with them, and instead are pro-racing people trying to darken their name.





A spokesperson for Tipperary Greyhound Awareness was unavailable to take a call this morning, but they have nominated Katie Corcoran of Greyhound Awareness Cork, who was at the protest on Saturday – Katie spoke to Fran on Monday.