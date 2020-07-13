Tipp FM’s All-Star Hurling Team of the last 30 Years – Week 11

It’s that time of the week again where we take a look at the Tipp FM All-Star Hurling Team of the Last 30 Years. Lar Corbett has now been added to the line up – he clinched the number 10 jersey in our online poll. But who will be joining him on the half forward line? Ronan Quirke, JJ Kennedy and Stephen Gleeson have been speaking to MaryAnn Vaughan about their three nominees for the number 11 jersey. Lar was Stephen’s choice last week and he started by saying he was pleased to see him come out on top in the poll: