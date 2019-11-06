Tipp Bloody Sunday Commeoration Committee Unveil 2020 Plans

The Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee have announced their plans for 2020.

Thirty two people were shot dead in seperate incidents on November 21st 2020, primarily remembered with the death of sixteen civilians in Croke Park during a football game.

Next November sees the centenary of the event – one of the most important moments in the Irish struggle for freedom.





A series of events is planned by the Tipp GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee for the year and Chairperson Seamus McCarthy told Fran more on Wednesday.