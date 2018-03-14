Row Breaks out over TriColour Flag

Calls for support over a ban on the tricolour flag flying in a Tyrone town lead to heated scenes here at Tipperary County Council.

The ban in Strabane – put in place amid fears the flag could cause tensions within the cross community – has now been lifted but Tipperary’s Sinn Fein Councillors wanted our local authority to convey to the Tyrone local authority its displease at the ban in the first place.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Michael Fitzgerald and Sinn Fein Cllr Martin Browne joined Fran in studio today to give their opinions on the topic.