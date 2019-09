An event this weekend aims to put pressure on the government to restore and improve health services in the region.

The Mid-West Hospital Campaign will be holding a number of events this Saturday, one of which will take place in Nenagh, as they look to end overcrowding at UHL, reverse cuts to services in public hospitals and re-open the Nenagh A&E – among other things.

For more on this Damian O’Donoghue and Taina de Vito joined Fran on Wednesday.