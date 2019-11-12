New Book Looks At Launch Of One Of The First Local Radio Stations

Our sister station, Clare FM was launched on the 10th September 1989 as commercial radio licenses came on stream all across the country and allowed local stations with local issues to take over from pirate stations and compete with the State Broadcaster.

Entitled ‘Launching Clare FM’, the book profiles the competition for the station’s license as well as interviews with and profiles of the staff who were there on day one – including household names such as Marty Morrissey, Rachel English and Alan Cantwell.

Ger Sweeney was the first voice heard on the station and is the man behind the new book – he joins me now in studio: