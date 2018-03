A young Tipperary man scooped a very special Oscar in recent days.

7 year old Cillian Russell won the award at the Lauralynn Children’s Hospice Oscar’s Ceremony in Dublin for his short film “ The Gig- Prankster Paradise”

It’s a heart-warming movie about the Russell family who set off on the adventure of a lifetime to see their biggest hero live in concert …





On this Mornings Tipp Today we were joined by Cillian and his mum Michelle.