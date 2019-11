The two boys who murdered 14 year old Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel have been sentenced.

BOY A was sentenced to life with a review to take place after twelve years, while BOY B was handed a fifteen year sentence to be reviewed after eight.

Ana was 14-years-old when she was lured from her home in Leixlip to an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan where she was killed on May 14th last year.





Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has been following the trial and joined Fran on Wednesday.