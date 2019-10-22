Clonmel Religion Teacher Hits Out At Bishop’s Yoga Comments

Clonmel teacher Noel Buckely has criticised the comments by the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore around mindfulness and yoga in Catholic schools.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan wrote to schools in his diocese last week, saying it could prevent the pupils opening themselves up to Christ.

In the past, he warned people against getting involved in Reiki or new age healing, saying you could end up channeling the wrong spirit.





Noel Buckley is a Religion and History teacher at Presentation Clonmel and joined Ronan on Tuesday.