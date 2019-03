In the latest installment of Across The Line…

Shane Brophy previews Tipperary Senior Hurlers refixed clash with Cork with the great Eoin Kelly; Joe Kennedy on the start of the Hurling Leagues, U21 Football and Referees shortage; Ladies Minor Football preview with manager Tony Smith; the latest camogie news; rugby fixtures & previews of the FAI Junior Cup quarter final with Jonathan O’Donoghue of Clonmel Town and St Michael’s Ray Lonergan.