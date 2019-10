Maurice O’Toole, 3 St Josephs Terrace, Moneygall, reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm until 7.30pm arriving St Josephs Church Moneygall at 8 O’clock.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 O’Clock followed by burial in Dunkerrin, new cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipperary hospice.