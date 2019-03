Tweet on Twitter

Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 6.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 19th at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.