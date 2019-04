Main Street, Borrisokane.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning at 10.45am, arriving to Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Clinic Oncology Unit.