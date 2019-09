Mountfune House, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at her home in Mountfune (V94 X8N3) on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30a.m.

Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.