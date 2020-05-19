Works recommence on a number of major road projects in Tipperary

Works on the N24 Clonmel by-pass should be completed in the next few weeks.

The multi-million Euro project commenced last October with a major overhaul planned between the Cahir Road and Moangarriff roundabouts.

It was due to finish in March but works were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contractors are back on site this week following the easing of restrictions.

Works have also resumed on projects in Borrisokane and Thurles.

Director of Services with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says some delays can be expected next week at the Clonmel works.

“This week they’ll be doing inductions and laying kerbs which won’t be very troublesome.”

“But next week they’ll be starting to lay the blacktop and there will be delays again.”

“There’s only about four to five weeks work in Clonmel, in the Borrisokane job there are maybe three months work and the Thurles job is really just swinging into action now and there’s a good 12 months work in that.”