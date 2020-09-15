Works on Nenagh traffic plan to start by the end of the month

Demolition works are to begin before the end of this month in Nenagh as part of a project which aims to improve traffic management in the town.

Three buildings are to be demolished at the corner of Mitchel Street and Emmet Place to allow for road widening, installation of footpaths and the construction of an 18 space car park.

Tipperary County Council has signed a contract with Galway-based Kenny Civils & Plant Ltd to undertake the project.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, has been outlining the schedule of works.

“The end of September contractors are expected to mobilise on the site. They expect the demolition work will be carried out by October.”

“We would hope that most of that work will go on at off peak hours so as not to disturb the businesses down there.”