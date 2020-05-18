Work starts on Thurles social housing development

Work has started this week on a local authority housing development in Thurles.

With no work taking place on building sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic the project on the Mill Road had been on hold.

However local councillor Jim Ryan says Tipperary County Council and the contractors have been quick off the mark once restrictions were eased.

“The contractor has started the work on the badly needed 28 council houses out here on the Mill Road. There’s currently over 400 people on the council waiting list in Thurles for housing, so this is great news for them.

“It’s also great news for local contractors and building providers who will hopefully gain from this as well. So 28 houses will be made available in the next 14 months.”