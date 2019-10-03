Storm Lorenzo making itself felt across the Premier County

It’s hoped Tipperary will avoid the worst of the weather with the west coast likely to bear the brunt.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Tipperary and across the country as Storm Lorenzo makes its way over Ireland.

Met Éireann has also issued a status orange wind alert, which is due to come into effect from six o’clock this evening, for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Gusts of up to 130kph are expected on the west coast with peaks of 100kph forecast for Tipperary.

Motorists are being urged to avoid any unnecessary journeys.

However Inspector James White of Thurles Gardaí has this advice for anyone who has to venture out.



Flooding, power outages and fallen trees are problems that can be expected, with people being told to stay away from coastal areas in particular

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the storm’s strength has weakened, but we’re still in for a day of wild weather.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team is meeting again this lunchtime.

Ger Walsh says they are well prepared for what Lorenzo has to throw at them but says people need to be aware of the dangers.

Meanwhile Inspector James White is urging people to ensure property around their homes can’t pose a danger.