Rainfall warning for Premier County

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 19 counties including Tipperary.

It’s in place until 3 o’clock tomorrow morning, with western coastal counties excluded from the alert.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Cathal Nolan from the Ireland Weather Channel says some may develop into long spells of rain.

“Certainly it might seem as if the rain won’t go away and that pretty much will be the case over the next couple of days.”

“Really looking ahead to the next 24 – 36 hours we are expecting quite a wet spell across a large part of the country – so we will see some very heavy falls of rain as some thundery downpours develop.”