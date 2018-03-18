Weather warning in place for Premier County

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Tipperary until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has extended its orange snow-ice warning until 6 o’clock this evening for a number of counties.

The counties affected are Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

Gardaí are warning motorists in Tipperary that local or regional roads may not be clear of snow or gritted.

Drivers are urged to clear all snow from their vehicle before setting out and to leave extra distance between you and the car in front and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.