Gardaí warn of dangers of swimming in disused quarry near Golden

Gardaí are to step up patrols in an area between Golden and New Inn after large numbers of people had gathered at a disused quarry at what’s known locally as the Blue Lagoon.

Gardai in Tipperary Town today attended the scene at Lagganstown yesterday following reports that there were people gathering and swimming there.

A large number of people were observed swimming and using what is an unsafe area for the public.

The disused limestone quarry has developed a clear blue lake which is estimated to be up to 100 feet deep in places.

Gardaí says all the people there were in breach of the 5 kilometres Covid 19 regulation and a number of vehicles parked in the area were in breach of Road Traffic Legislation.

Gardai will be patrolling the area and any persons in breach of Covid 19 or Road Traffic regulations will be dealt with accordingly.