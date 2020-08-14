Cahill highlights prospects of Nenagh – Dromineer Greenway

Government TD Jackie Cahill says he’ll be pushing for the development of a greenway between Nenagh and Dromineer.

The Fianna Fáil deputy says it’s the Government’s intention to develop these types of outdoor amenities, and build on the success of the Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

Dromineer has been a popular staycation spot this summer

Deputy Cahill says a greenway would be a significant asset to the local area in boosting tourism into the future.

“You know we have these natural amenities and it would be part of the Programme for Government to utilise these amenities for the betterment of everyone – for people’s health and for the economic activity of the area.”

“We look at our neighbouring county of Waterford and we see the Greenway there and the huge success it has been. We have the same potential here in Tipperary and this needs to be co-ordinated and improved on.”