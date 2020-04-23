Uncertainty surrounds antibody testing for Covid 19

The health watchdog says there are still “a lot of unknowns” when it comes to rolling out antibody testing for Covid 19.

HIQA has been looking into proposals for blood tests, which would inform someone if they had previously been infected without realising it.

Deputy chief executive Dr Mairín Ryan says even if someone has developed antibodies, it’s not clear if they can get the disease again.

She said the evidence is not available yet to confirm if an antibody response will provide immunity or how long that immunity would last.