Warm tributes have been paid to a “stalwart” of Tipperary County Council who has overseen his last Municipal District meeting.

Matt Short is stepping down from the local authority after 35 years in the job.

He was Director of Services for Roads, Transport and Health & Safety as well as being District Director for Thurles Municipal District and Deputy CEO of the County Council

Speaking to Tipp FM after the meeting in Thurles Mr Short said he delighted with his decision to move on to pastures new