Tributes for Nenagh man remembered as San Francisco union leader and immigrant champion

Tributes are being paid to a Nenagh native who passed away in San Francisco after a long career as a prominent union leader.

John Moylan, originally from Rathnaleen, Nenagh, had been living for around 70 years in the US city and was highly regarded in political and labour union circles, as well as in helping to integrate new immigrants.

He passed away yesterday at the age of 92, and was honoured with a Civic Reception by Nenagh Town Council back in 2009.

His nephew and former Mayor of Nenagh Town Council, Tom Moylan, has been explaining some of his vast legacy:

“He had a long and fruitful life. He spent over 70 years in San Francisco, his home. He was very much involved in union life there, he was head of the plasterers union in San Francisco.

“He was very much part of the Irish-American community there, and certainly would left his mark on San Francisco and its Irish community.”

Tom also says that John never forgot his roots and frequently returned to Nenagh:

“He never stayed in a hotel, he always stayed with my my parents in the home house, where he was born and grew up. He loved coming back and going around the town. Many of his friends who were still alive in the town, he’d meet up with them when he came home.

“He never forgot his roots, and while he was a proud American, he was also a proud Irish man and a proud Nenagh man.”