The 854 service from Roscrea to Nenagh has been improved.

This now has three return trips each day and is already proving popular with a new wheelchair accessible bus starting on the route yesterday.

They’ve also set up an entirely new route connecting Thurles with UL and Limerick City.

Local Link manager in Tipperary Anthony Moroney says a lot of work has gone into this new route in conjunction with the National Transport Authority’s planning division.