Rail review could be good news for Ballybrophy line

It’s hoped that a newly announced All-Ireland strategic rail review will help to develop greater use of a north Tipperary rail line.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and his counterpart in the north, Nicola Mallon, announced yesterday that the review will consider the accessibility and speed of the network on the island.

Both issues have been raised regarding the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail line by the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership in recent months.

Spokesperson Brendan Sheehan says the review is good news, and he’s hopeful that it’ll have a significant focus on regional services.

“Building new railway systems is going to be expensive and you really need to know what you’re doing.”

“Of course you know what I’m going to say – the existing railway system is already built. It’s 150 odd years old. It’s been paid for time and again by different governments and maximising that is the priority. Getting what we have right.”