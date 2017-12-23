13 million allocated for works on Tipperary’s main roads.

There’s been a significant increase in funding for Tipperary’s National Primary and Secondary roads in 2018.

The allocation will allow the county council to carry out significant works over the coming year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed a 500% increase in funding for the Premier County’s main roadways for the coming year.

Tipperary County Council has been allocated just over 13 million Euro for works on National Primary and Secondary roads in 2018 – up from 2.16 million this year.

Among the schemes to benefit will be the N24 through Tipp Town including Davitt Street where 1.5 million will be spent along with works on Main Street and Fr Matthew Street.

4 million is allocated for an overlay of the N24 bypass in Clonmel

Sections of both the N24 and N74 in Carrick on Suir will benefit while 2.5 million Euro is earmarked for the N52 in Borrisokane.

Works will continue on the N62 scheme into Liberty Square in Thurles and also on the N62 at Lismackin, Roscrea

The N74 through Golden is earmarked for works costing over 350,000 in 2018.

Director of Services for Road with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says the overall allocations are very positive with a very substantial and much needed increase in funding for Tipperary’s national roads