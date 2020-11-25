Tipp Blueway could form part of province wide tourism project

Plans are being worked on for a Munster Vales Greenway including the Tipperary Blueway.

The Blueway stretches from Cahir to Carrick on Suir along the banks of the River Suir.

The Munster Vales promotes the area as a unique brand linking Tipperary, Waterford, Cork and Limerick.

Manager Triona O’Mahoney says their strategic plan includes developing a Munster Vales Greenway which would have huge potential.

“It would be brilliant to link the central elements of tourism across the Munster Vales so a key component is the geographical link-up of greenways to complete a full circle around the perimeter along the railways around the Munster Vales.”

It has the potential to link the south east greenway in Ireland’s Ancient East to the Western region in the Wild Atlantic Way.”