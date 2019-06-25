North Tipp tourism providers urged to apply for funding

Tourism businesses in North Tipperary have an opportunity to attract visitors by improving their online presence.

Fáilte Ireland has announced a €1 million investment into Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The new Website Improvement Programme is aimed at developing the websites and digital skill sets of visitor attractions and activity providers in the region.

As well as North Tipperary Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands includes East Clare, East Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon and West Cavan as well as parts of Westmeath and Offaly.

Paddy Matthews heads up Hidden Heartlands for Fáilte Ireland.

He says their research shows that the area wasn’t making a huge impact online.

Paddy Matthews has acknowledged the problems caused by poor internet speeds for businesses of all kinds along the shores of Lough Derg.

However he says hopefully things will improve.



The scheme isn’t open to accommodation providers – how visitor attractions and activity providers are being encouraged to get involved.

Paddy Matthews of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands explains how.