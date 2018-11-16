Munster Vales project backed by local councils

Tipperary County Council has committed significant funding to promoting tourism providers and SME’s through Munster Vales marketing.

The €60,000 contribution is to be matched by 3 other local authorities in the province and is expected to grow to over a million Euro in the coming years.

Munster Vales is currently enabling several tourism providers and SME’s in the region to reach a far wider audience across the world through unique advertising methods.

Pat Slattery is chairman of the Munster Vales board; he explained that the amount of funding could increase in the years to come.