Cahir losing out due to continued closure of tourist attractions

The urgent need to allow OPW sites such as Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage to reopen has been brought to the attention of the Taoiseach.

With the Rock of Cashel opening its doors to visitors this week Deputy Mattie McGrath has called on Micheál Martin to review the situation regarding the two popular sites in Cahir.

Speaking in the Dáil he said even allowing visitors onto the sites even if there are no guided tours should be considered.

“Surely the sites can be opened themselves for outdoor tours, not to have the gates locked.”

“Tourists are flocking to Cahir – it’s a wonderful town and wonderful community. Surely these sites should be open on a restricted basis to allow the views of those buildings to be seen.”

In reply the Taoiseach said funding in the July Stimulus Package may allow this to happen.

“I think Cahir is a beautiful town, very picturesque with a wonderful streetscape – since the motorway we don’t get through it as often as we’d like.”

“I think the stimulus programme though does provide some funding for the reopening of heritage sites so I think we should explore whether that can be availed of to enable your proposals to come through and I will talk to the Minister in respect of the OPW.”