Burgess calls for reduced VAT rate

A Tipperary County Councillor says the Government needs to take direct action to assist the tourism and hospitality sector.

Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess cited his home town of Cashel as an example of the many areas in the Premier County which is very dependent on the tourism sector for employment.

Councillor Burgess has contacted the Minister for Finance to add his voice to calls for a reduction in the VAT rate for the sector.

“It would indirectly support many other businesses. These are the businesses that provide a lot of jobs and support our local clubs and organisations within the county and indeed the country.”

“So we really need to put measures in place to keep these pubs and restaurants and shops, hairdressers and so on open.”

“We need to make sure that small and medium businesses continue to be at the heart and a key factor in decisions going forward.”