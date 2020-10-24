Tipperary’s rate of Covid cases is more than 50% below the national average

Tipperary’s Covid-19 cases per one hundred thousand rate, is less than half of the national average.

With 127 cases per one hundred thousand, Tipperary’s rate compares favourably with the national average of 279 cases per one hundred thousand.

Nenagh, along with Lismore in Waterford, are the only Local Electoral Areas in the Republic, to record less than 5 cases in the past two weeks.

The Newport, Clonmel, Cahir and Thurles Electoral Areas all reported rates lower than half of the national average.

Meanwhile, the Roscrea Electoral Area is the worst affected region in Tipperary, with a rate of 247 cases per one hundred thousand.