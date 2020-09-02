Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath describes proposed Garda powers as type of apartheid

A Tipperary TD has described proposed new powers for the Gardaí as a type of apartheid.

Rural independent TDs say they’re totally opposed to giving Gardai new powers to shut pubs for breaching public health guidelines.

The Dáil is currently debating the proposed legislation being put forward by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

It would allow Gardai to close a pub immediately if they are caught flouting public health rules, while repeat offences could see the closure extended to 30 days.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is among those opposed to the move and he spoke outside Leinster House earlier:

“We feel it’s draconian legislation. It’s victimisation of a sector of the community.

“In actual fact it’s an apartheid towards the publicans and the business people – honest, decent, hard-working business people in rural Ireland and every place outside Dublin really.

“We are opposed to this legislation because it gives too much power to the Gardaí.”

Deputy McGrath also says Gardaí should not be given special powers when it comes to houseparties:

“The very thought of going into people’s homes… I have 8 children and a wife, thank God, there’s 10 of us.

“Six people together? The thing is ridulous. From the sublime to the ridiculous now. We’re totally opposed to this and we’ll be making our views known very seriously in the debate and voting against these measures.”