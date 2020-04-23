Tipperary woman cocooning in her home says little boy’s act of kindness brought tear to her eye

A local boy has come in for lots of praise for his random act of kindness.

10-year-old Tadhg from Ballyporeen is a member of Kildorrery Scouts and yesterday he had a bag of chocolate goodies, along with a drawing and a card delivered to a woman who’s cocooning in Cahir.

Mary contacted Tipp Today earlier to thank Tadhg for the present.

She said they don’t even know each other but he wrote her a lovely letter:

“Hello,

My name is Tadhg and I am a cub scout in the 22nd Kildorrery Scout Group.

How are you doing during this time? I hope you are doing well. I have two grandparents who are both cocooning on their own and I know how they are feeling.

I really miss them because I know this can be a very lonely time for people. I’ve made this gift for you. I hope it will help you to get through this difficult time.

And I hope it will put a smile on your face to think that someone else is thinking of you.

Always remember that if you need help, ask for it.

Sincerely yours,

Tadhg”

Mary says she thinks it was the nicest thing anyone could do and it brought both a smile to her face and a tear to her eye at the same time.

You can listen back to Mary’s full piece with Fran Curry earlier, below: