Tipperary TD fears a lockdown is possible if coronavirus worsens

A Tipperary TD has cancelled his own travel plans in light of coronavirus fears.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has previously made a case for Cashel hospital to be used for isolation units, and he has renewed this call, saying it is still being shot down.

He spoke on Tipp Today about how people need to take their own precautions, but that normality still needs to be maintained.

Deputy McGrath was due to travel to Washington on Thursday to meet President Trump, but is no longer going, even though Leo Varadkar still plans to make the trip.

He has also said that we could end up in lockdown, similar to the situation in Italy at the moment, if coronavirus worsens here.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath likened the current crisis to the outbreak of foot and mouth.

He said the situation is getting worse and the politicians will continue to monitor the spread, with another meeting planned for the end of the week.

Meanwhile, events around the county are also beginning to be called off.

As of today, St Mary’s Parish Bingo in Clonmel is being put on hold for at least the next six weeks.

Organisers say they’ll review the situation after that.